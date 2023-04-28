Huntsville nonprofit, Still Serving Veterans, begins a new chapter under new leadership

We’re Connecting North Alabama through a new face at the top of Still Serving Veterans (SSV). WAAY 31’s Marie Waxel caught up with the outgoing and incoming leaders who made the seamless transition.
“They entrust you with helping them and you can’t do that if you don’t have a solid infrastructure to protect the information, share data and take care of the money,” explained outgoing SSV President/CEO, Paulette Risher.
Risher began her journey with Still Serving Veterans in 2012, as a member of the Board of Directors, in the nonprofit’s infancy stages. Two years later she took on the full-time position and hasn’t looked backed.
“The people that we have working for SSV do this as a calling,” she touted, “It's something they care about. They care about taking care of other veterans, they're good, solid, stable caring people.”
SSV has grown exponentially over the years, from assisting 300 veterans to 1,200 veterans annually. Walking them through resume writing, VA benefits, job hunting and overall life coaching.
“We focus on the positive side of the spectrum in helping them and their families find jobs and that will help them in the community to bring some wealth to their family and give them a brighter future,” echoed SSV’s new President/CEO, Richard Landolt.
Risher passed the baton to Landolt, a 32 year Naval Veteran, who shares her passion for helping fellow veterans find purpose.
“It’s had tremendous growth in the last 3 to 4 years, Paulette has just done an outstanding job.”
“Rich brings a great variety of experience but as much as anything else brings a heart for this, he cares about veterans, he cares about the people and he brings a different skill set. I’ve brought us to this level and he will take us to the next level. “
As the group looks toward the future, Risher is confident in those who are tasked to help it reach new heights.
“It’s the people that make it. The mechanics of it are fine and all and I’m proud of the mechanics, but I’m really proud of the people,” she said.
If you’d like to learn more about her groundbreaking military career click here.