Creating lifesavers in North Alabama through Hands-Only CPR

Connecting North Alabama through lifesaving skills, building confidence in Hands-Only CPR in our community.
On Wednesday, JP Morgan Chase and the American Heart Association partnered with Still Serving Veterans to get Hands-Only CPR kits in the hands of local veteran groups.
Each year, more than 350,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside the hospital, and about 90% of those people do not survive.
While CPR has been proven to double or triple the chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, the majority of Americans do not know how or feel comfortable enough to perform CPR. Every minute that ticks by without CPR being performed greatly lowers the chance of survival. Continuing to focus on lifesaving CPR skills is foundational to the work of the American Heart Association.
Getting these CPR Anytime kits to local veteran groups is very important to JP Morgan Chase because veterans are at the heart of what they do, especially here in Huntsville. The American Heart Association is thrilled to work with Still Serving Veterans to create more lifesavers in our community.
These lifesaving skills are the focus of the 2023 Huntsville Heart Ball, emceed by WAAY 31 Evening Anchor Marie Waxel. Proceeds from the event will benefit the work being done right here in North Alabama, to include distributing more Hands-Only CPR Kits to schools and community groups in our region.
During Heart Month, WAAY 31 partnered with the local chapter of the American Heart Association to lead the charge in sharing stories and ways you can help our community create longer, healthier lives through our Beating the Odds initiative.