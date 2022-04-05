Connecting North Alabama through Music for New Futures, Inc.

New Futures, Inc. a homeless shelter for families in Huntsville will be hosting modern country artist Steven Cade for his “Giving Guitars Tour” on Monday, April 11th at 4:00 p.m. Cade and Brent Yates, co-founder of Restore Us, have partnered together to raise awareness of the importance of music by donating guitars to inspire those in need.
The “Giving Guitars Tour” has visited homeless shelters and agencies across the country where Cade performs and donates guitars to residents. During his visit to New Futures, Cade will visit with guests, deliver a guitar, and perform a mini concert.
“Music changes lives and the guitar is such a powerful tool. Music is healing and allows you to express your stories and brings joy,” says Cade. “I give back to homeless shelters because it’s a part of my story, my family has been homeless as well.”
New Futures, Inc. is the only homeless shelter in North Alabama that keeps families together. New Futures, Inc. is located at 3419 Venona Ave. NW in Huntsville. For more information, click here.