CONNECTING NORTH ALABAMA: The National Children's Advocacy Center

Tackling crimes against children is at the heart of the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville.
WAAY 31 is Connecting North Alabama and recognizing the incredible work of some of the individuals who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the NCAC to protect the children in our community.
Veteran Huntsville Police Officer Tony Shivers has been with the department for 17 years. For the last five, he's been part of HPD's Special Victims Unit, housed at the NCAC.
He's been tackling internet crimes against children — "the child pornography aspect of it," he said.
He's the only ICAC investigator serving Huntsville.
"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receives tips from all the apps that are out there on the internet and Google and Facebook," he explained.
From there, Shivers and his law enforcement counterparts track down sexual predators who solicit children and distribute sexual material online.
"Child pornography is spread throughout the world," said Shivers, "so you have to have a large team to work it and be able to go to different places and pass off what you need to pass off to the local municipalities or jurisdictions."
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, predators have capitalized on lockdowns and increased screen time for children, only expanding Shiver's workload.
"The parent or the adult needs to ensure they know who their child is talking to, what their child is doing on the internet and what they’re posting," he warned.
At any given point, Shivers has dozens of working cases, and it's not just him. Shivers and his fellow officers investigate child abuse claims, interview suspects and build criminal cases for prosecution.
"Remember: Everything that you put on the internet is always on the internet, from here on out. It never goes away," he said.
Thousands of children are safer tonight because of Shivers and his counterparts at HPD, Madison Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.
That's why the NCAC selected them as their December superheroes, to prove not all superheroes wear capes.