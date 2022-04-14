 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Connecting North Alabama: Support for Community of Hope

Churches and organizations throughout the Huntsville area are uniting for 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving to help make Community of Hope a reality for the chronically homeless in Huntsville.

The 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving campaign will run April 13 through May 15 to help meet a $1.5-million fundraising goal. These funds will go to the purchase of property and begin the process of building a residential community for individuals experiencing homelessness. Participants are asked to pray, act through donating, share the information on social media and come together on the evening of May 22 for an Evening of Hope at Big Spring Park.

“Community of Hope will be building a residential community of tiny homes with supportive services designed to restore our chronic homeless to independent, productive living, and grant them hope in the future,” said Mandy Kilgore, president and Chief Goodness Officer for Community of Hope.

To find out more about Community of Hope and the 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving, visit www.hsvcommunityofhope.org.

