Connecting North Alabama: Support for Community of Hope

Churches and organizations throughout the Huntsville area are uniting for 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving to help make Community of Hope a reality for the chronically homeless in Huntsville.
The 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving campaign will run April 13 through May 15 to help meet a $1.5-million fundraising goal. These funds will go to the purchase of property and begin the process of building a residential community for individuals experiencing homelessness. Participants are asked to pray, act through donating, share the information on social media and come together on the evening of May 22 for an Evening of Hope at Big Spring Park.
“Community of Hope will be building a residential community of tiny homes with supportive services designed to restore our chronic homeless to independent, productive living, and grant them hope in the future,” said Mandy Kilgore, president and Chief Goodness Officer for Community of Hope.
To find out more about Community of Hope and the 40 Days of Prayer and Sacrificial Giving, visit www.hsvcommunityofhope.org.