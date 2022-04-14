Connecting North Alabama: Support for Community of Hope

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/27/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&