Connecting North Alabama: Pinwheel Gardens for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Show your support for child abuse victims with a pinwheel garden
In the coming weeks, expect to see blue pinwheel gardens across Madison County. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the blue pinwheel is the symbol for child abuse prevention
The National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC), in Huntsville, is providing these pinwheel gardens at no charge for businesses across Madison County. Each garden will include a sign with a message of support. The NCAC will take care of planting and removing each garden.
“This is such an easy way to show victims of child abuse in our community that you care and you are willing to stand in the fight against child abuse,” says NCAC Communications and Marketing Director Amanda Jarrett.
To order a pinwheel garden, contact Cynthia Parker or Paige Beitel.
The National Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviewing services, medical exams, therapy, and family support to children who have experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, or witnessed extreme violence in Madison County. Families and caregivers do not pay for the services provided by the NCAC.
The blue pinwheel movement began in 2008, with the pinwheel illustrating the innocence and whimsy that should come with being a child.