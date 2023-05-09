Connecting North Alabama: ESPN reporter to speak in Huntsville about losing parents to fentanyl

Lauren Sisler has replayed her last conversation with her parents in her mind for 20 years, wondering what she might have missed.
"I talked to my parents just after 8 o'clock March 23rd,” Sisler said. “Things seemed great, we had a good chat, said our 'I love yous', goodbyes, hung up the phone."
It was 2003, and Sisler was a freshman at Rutgers University. She remembers waking to her ringing phone a few hours after hanging up. Her dad called to tell her her mom had died.
He asked her to come home, helped book her flight, and promised to meet her at the airport when she arrived.
"I get to the airport expecting him to be there and he never showed up,” she said.
When her uncle eventually arrived to pick her up, he explained why her dad had been a no show.
"He, too, had passed," Sisler said.
Sisler knew both her parents suffered chronic pain, and knew they took fentanyl to manage it. She soon learned they were deeply addicted to painkillers and that their lives were unraveling around them.
As their secrets started to surface, so did Sisler's shame.
"My parents can't be those people, you know,“ Sisler said. ”They're educated, had good jobs, were happy. We're a good family."
Despite her loss, Sisler built a life for herself. She is now a popular ESPN sideline reporter. However, 20 years later, she still thinks of all her mom and dad missed.
"I walked down the the aisle my wedding day - by myself - my parents were not there,” Sisler said. “I'm expecting a baby boy in June and it's hard when i sit here and think my parents aren't going to be here when he's born."
Sisler is coming to Huntsville May 18 to tell her story in person at Wellstone's Beacon of Hope Fundraiser.
That event starts at 5 p.m. at The Jackson Center. Click here for tickets.