Connecting North Alabama: Double Helix Dash

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will be hosting their annual Double Helix Dash 5K and 1-Mile twilight run. This is the 11th year for the event. The Double Helix Dash raises funds and awareness for HudsonAlpha’s childhood genetic disorders research.
The race takes place on the HudsonAlpha’s campus, with runners following a path that includes an actual double helix design.
The race will be held 5:30 p.m. April 5. Participants are encouraged to register for the race, fundraise and donate.
This year’s Childhood Champion is David Jones. When he was less than a year old, his family received a genetic diagnosis through HudsonAlpha’s childhood genomics program. David is just one of hundreds of children who have received diagnoses thanks to the Double Helix Dash.
Register for the Double Helix Dash at HudsonAlpha by clicking here.