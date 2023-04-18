Celebrating remarkable women in North Alabama

WAAY 31 is Connecting North Alabama by celebrating outstanding women in our community.
Tuesday night, the WEDC Foundation announced the 2023 Honorees for the 22nd annual Women Honoring Women (WHW) Fundraising event.
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Women's Economic Development Council Foundation (WEDCF) to help continue its mission of empowering local women.
"The women we highlight, it's empowering it's humbling, they least expect it because all of them they have a servant's heart they're not there for the glory, they're not there for the recognition, they're there because they want to be there," explained Camillia Stanley, the 2023 WHW Event Chair. "We're empowering women one degree at a time."
Five remarkable women will be officially honored at the WEDC Foundation's signature fundraising event on September 21st.
Women Honoring Women is more than just a thank you to these women for their dedication to our local community.
"We really feel that this event is important for not only highlighting our community's women, but also to show the scholars of the WEDC Foundation that they have women to look up to and be inspired by," said WEDC Foundation Executive Director, Jennifer Linton.
In 1998 the WEDC Foundation started with one scholar. In the last 25 years they've had more than 200 scholars go through their program.
"We have around 25 scholars now, in 2022 we had 8 graduates and we're so proud of them," said Stanley.
In addition to scholarship and the mentor program, part of their success is learning from women who've gone before them, so for the last 22 years, the WEDC Foundation highlights those women who go above and beyond.
These women then share their stories of success, lessons learned and perseverance at their annual fundraiser- inspiring even more women to find their passion and follow their dreams.
"You feel inspired, you feel empowered, you feel like you can make a difference," Stanley said.
"We're excited to share that we have a diverse group from the healthcare field, to defense, to community volunteer, even banking so it's going to be a great group and I can't wait to hear their words of wisdom in September," said Linton.
This year's 2023 WHW Honorees:
- Dr. Teneshia Daniels - Owner and Practicing Dentist | Premiere Dental Spa
- Marie C. Newberry - Community Volunteer and Co-owner | Newberry Pecans
- Alka Khanijow Bhargav - Founder | Aum Foundation
- Dr. Beth B. Richardson - Market President | United Community Bank
- Joan R. Smith - Senior Vice President | PeopleTec Inc.