Aum Foundation to host Bollywood Night in Huntsville

In October, Aum Foundation will be hosting a fundraising event for the community in Huntsville.
Bollywood Night is their signature fundraiser for the year. Guests will experience a traditional Bollywood-style dance from community leaders. Guests will also have an opportunity to join the dancers with a DJ and enjoy an evening of fun.
The Aum Foundation serves young women in the Huntsville, Madison, Decatur areas and in Selma. Their mission is to provide the necessary tools to high school junior and senior women to help them on a path to success. Just this year, the program expanded to include college-age women.
Aum Foundation’s program is based on mentoring, which the foundation considers to be the single most important component of their program. The goal of the program is to help each participant stand on their own financially and give back to the community.
Bollywood Night is Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. For tickets, click here.