Connecting North Alabama: The Salvation Army of Huntsville

The Salvation Army of Huntsville has continued to serve all walks of life, even through the many obstacles it has faced throughout the pandemic.
However, this holiday season, it needs your help more than ever.
In some ways, traditions have continued as usual.
"We have almost 2,000 kids on our Angel tree this year," Capt. Christopher Bryant said. "Our community has been fantastic; every kid has been adopted."
In other ways, the organization has struggled.
"We're in a position where we are not going to meet our fundraising goal for our Christmas season," Bryant said.
The holiday season is a pivotal time for The Salvation Army of Huntsville. Bryant said the iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser each year.
"Like everyone else, we've struggled with staff shortages," Bryant said. "We normally have 40 to 50 people, and I have one person hired for work this year."
With one person hired to ring bells, it relies on volunteers. It was forced to scale back on how many days people rang bells. It also created an online fundraiser to gain more momentum.
"We're less than $18,000 raised," Bryant said. "Normally, right now, I'm already exceeding $50–60,000."
The goal is $150,000. That money is crucial, because more people are seeking financial help.
Bryant knows firsthand how impactful the Salvation Army is. He spent time at a Salvation Army domestic violence shelter as a kid, then returned as a young adult when he needed help. He entered into its rehab program.
"I started out working in the Salvation Army, running warehouse, pretty much as low as you can go, to where God has brought me today," Bryant said.
Bryant remains faithful. He knows regardless of meeting the goal or not, the organization will continue serving others, but he is asking for help.
"We're still here. We're still needing that support, even today, as we're coming through these tough times," he said.
Click here to donate online. You can also visit the thrift store off Oakwood Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.