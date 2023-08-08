Connecting North Alabama: TARCOG gifts vehicles to Madison County nonprofits

Two local nonprofits received cars Tuesday to help provide services they offer.
The Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments presented three cars to the nonprofits.
Two went to the Boys & Girls Club and the third went to the Madison City Schools Foundation.
The cars will give students the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills on the road.
“We are so excited that we are able to meet the needs throughout the region and a car can just make a big impact on an organization,” said TARCOG Executive Director Michelle Jordan.
The TARCOG hopes to help make this same opportunity available across the rest of North Alabama.