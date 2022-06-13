Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches to your home

A pest control company wants to pay you $2,000 to release cockroaches into your home.
The Pest Informer wants to test out a new specific pest control option that is family and pet safe. They are looking for five to seven homeowners to allow them to release around 100 roaches into their home.
The study would last 30 days. If roaches remain, the company says it will use traditional pest control options at no extra cost.
Here are the rules for the study:
- You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.
- You must be 21 years or older to qualify.
- You must be located in the Continental United States
- You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.
To sign up, click here.