Community leaders, activists participate in 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS

The Stars Dancing for HEALS competition and fundraiser is tonight at the Von Braun Center.
Stars or community leaders/activists have been hitting the stage for 15 years to raise money for this non-profit organization. This year, many of the contestants admit they don't have a lot of dance experience but are still giving it their all.
"I'm going for the crowd favorite, just not the best dancer, I'll put it that way," Contestant Nancy Stuart said.
This competition is not just about winning a fancy mirror ball trophy but helping children throughout Madison County.
"I have seen first hand the kids that've been in our communities that don't have health care that don't have dental care," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
HEALS, Inc. provides economically disadvantaged children in Huntsville City and Madison County Schools free medical, dental and optometry care. The clinics are either in or attached to schools.
"So the kids can get the care they need when they need it," Stuart said. "I think it's so important."
HEALS Inc, has helped nearly 20,000 children since it started more than 20 years ago.
"We see people that are underinsured or not insured and all the trouble they go through,: Contestant Dr. Paul Dang said. "it's so important for children not to have to go through that."
This year, the goal is raise $450,000 from the Stars Dancing for HEALS fundraiser. The organization is looking to expand its services and reach more children in Madison County.
"If it means getting up on the stage dancing, and attempting to dance, I guess if you will, to help kids or make things available to them to make their life better, I'm all about that," Sheriff Turner said.
You can vote/donate to your favorite star here.