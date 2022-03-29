 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 30 MPH, with frequent
gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain,
possibly up to 50 MPH.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Child with rare syndrome named champion of HudsonAlpha Double Helix Dash

  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of people will run or walk along the Double Helix path to raise money and awareness for childhood genetic disorders.

Hudson Alpha Champion

A Huntsville tradition is returning for its 11th year.

The HudsonAlpha Double Helix Dash is set to take place next week. Hundreds of people will run or walk along the Double Helix path to raise money and awareness for childhood genetic disorders.

"When my son was born, he had heart problems," Matthew Jones said.

He and his wife April waited 83 days in a cardiovascular ICU, wondering if their son David was going to be OK.

After two heart surgeries, the family was able to participate in the SouthSeq program that checks family DNA for genetic mutations that may cause issues. Matthew and his son tested positive for a CHD-7 gene mutation, which is associated with the rare CHARGE syndrome.

"HudsonAlpha was able to put some of the genetic sequences together and help us along and answer of our questions and concerns — some of them before they even happened," Jones said.

David is this year's childhood champion at the Double Helix Dash, which helps raise money to cover tests for other families in similar situations.

"We rely on philanthropy and donations to cover a lot of that," said Greg Cooper, who runs a research group at HudsonAlpha focused on finding the origin of childhood genetic disorders.

"One of the things that gets us out of bed in the morning is because we know, at the end of the day, this does have an impact on real people and on families that are dealing with difficult things," Cooper said.

He said they are constantly finding new mutations, and he encourages everyone to participate in the run in order to help him continue his research and bring a sense of relief to families around the world.

"It doesn't necessarily change what you do about it, but it does give you this little peace of mind. At least I have an answer for that first step taken on the journey to helping them better," Cooper said.

The 5k run and 1-mile fun run will take place 5:30 p.m. April 5. You can still register here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you