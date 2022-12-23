Bilingual clinic in Huntsville wants to expand, offer more people access to health care

You may recognize Clinica Medica Moscati from WAAY 31's Hispanic Heritage Month coverage.
It is a bilingual clinic in Huntsville that provides uninsured people access to health care at a fair price.
As the clinic approaches its two-year anniversary, it's looking to help even more people.
"This clinic is a little miracle," Dr. Thomas Short said.
From Sand Mountain to the Shoals, even across the state line in Tennessee, people travel to Clinica Medica Moscati for affordable health care with Spanish-speaking health care workers.
"A lot of good things have happened here," Thomas Short said.
As Mayra Short and Thomas Short look to grow the clinic, even open up a pharmacy, they have run into some hurdles.
"The thing that holds us back is staffing, because our greatest cost is personnel," Mayra Short said.
In the new year, the clinic is partnering with the nonprofit Dispensary of Hope to provide free medication for diabetes patients.
"We'd like to have the Dispensary of Hope running full throttle, but I can't because I cannot afford another employee," Mayra Short said.
Any money the clinic makes goes to paying its four employees.
"Every single cent that is donated to the clinic stays in the clinic and is used to help it grow," Mayra Short said.
They rely heavily on doctors or specialists to volunteer their time to see patients.
"One little hole we still have to fill is the one for orthopedics," Thomas Short said.
In time, they are confident they will overcome these hurdles, because of the way the community has stepped up to help them.
Mayra Short said the work they do is out of their love for helping people who are oftentimes overlooked.
"These are very hard-working people," she said.
On Thursday, Toyota Alabama presented the clinic with a $5,000 donation.