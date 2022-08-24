Anello Answers It: Overunning Explained

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have been no strangers to overcast skies and spotty drizzles and storms this week.
The question is: where are the cloud cover and the gloomy conditions coming from?
Portions of it are from overrunning and general gust fronts from the strong storms, torrential downpours, and dense cloud cover that have been impacting Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and even parts of central Alabama over the course of the past few days.
Overrunning occurs when warm, moist air rises over top of cold, dense, sinking air. As the rising air continues to move vertically, it begins to cool in the upper atmosphere. At this point, the very common process of condensation takes place and a precipitation (nimbus) cloud, such as a cumulonimbus cloud, is formed.
Eventually, this air becomes so cooled by the upper atmosphere that it becomes too cold to form clouds or produce heavy precipitation.
What results is a chillier temperatures, dense cloud cover, and spotty drizzle out ahead of the aforementioned cumulonimbus clouds.
With a system as large as the one we have been observing out to our west, there has been plenty of overrunning and this phenomena, combined with some other priming atmospheric factors, is why we have seen such gloomy skies and spotty rain over the past few days.
