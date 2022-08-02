Anello Answers It: Orographic Lift Explained

This week on "Anello Answers It," WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello shares the science behind where it rains and why some places get more rain than others.
This process has a lot to do with orographic lift, which is the process of how a warm, saturated bubble of air, referred to as a "parcel," travels over a mountainous region.
The main ingredients needed for rain are warm, moist air. In the United States, wind patterns move from west to east, meaning the western side of a mountain is impacted by a parcel first.
As this warm and saturated air moves closer to the mountain, the terrain forces the parcel to lift, following the shape of the mountain. As the air rises, atmospheric cooling takes place, which eventually leads to enough condensation to form a cloud.
But not just any cloud — in this instance, it's a cumulonimbus, or rain-producing, storm cloud. This means that the western side of the mountain will see heavy rain.
As the parcel of air continues to travel, it crosses over the ridge of the mountain and begins to descend back down to the surface. While the parcel is sinking, surface heating is acting on the air mass, causing it to warm and lose its properties of condensation.
By the time the air mass gets close to the ground, it is warm, dry and no longer able to produce rain.
So if you live in the Sand Mountain area and wonder why your region is either particularly rainy or particularly dry, now you know the answer. You can even use this information to help plan out your own forecast!
