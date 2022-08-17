Anello Answers It: Hail Formation and Growth

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee regions are no stranger to strong thunderstorms, many even produce hail. But is it that hail (tiny ice cubes) fall even in the Alabama summertime heat?
Well, incase, you haven't caught on by now, I'm WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello and I'm here to answer that question for you on this week's Anello Answers It!
To understand hail formation, you first need to understand the interior of a cloud. The top of the cloud is the coldest part of the mass and houses tiny ice particles. The bottom of the cloud is the warmest part of the cloud and houses liquid water droplets.
Thunderstorms are present when air is very unstable, or has a strong updraft. When these updrafts become strong enough, they carry some of the water particles from the bottom of the cloud to the top of the cloud where they freeze and collide with other ice droplets in that region. This process is known as collision coalescence.
Eventually, thanks to collision coalescence, the hail stone becomes heavy and falls back to the bottom of the cloud. The updraft picks up the small hail stone again and returns it to the top of the cloud where even more collision coalescence takes place. Again, with now even more size and weight than before, the hail stone falls again to the bottom of the cloud.
This rising and sinking due to updraft and hail stone weight continue time and time again and each time the hail stone grows larger and larger.
Eventually, the stone becomes so heavy that it falls all the way to the ground.
It is true that melting takes place as the stone gets closer to ground and impacts warm surface temperatures, but even still, the stone was so large in the cloud that even with that melting, a sizeable hail stone can still reach the surface.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
See previous episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.