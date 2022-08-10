Anello Answers It: GOES-R Satellite explained

You probably know that meteorologists use satellite imagery to monitor cloud cover and storms, but did you know just how advanced that satellite system really is?
Lockheed Martin develops the satellites that are most widely used. They're referred to as "GOES," or geostationary operational environmental satellites. The current GOES-16 system is part of the generation R.
GOES-16 uses 16 different ABI bands of satellite imagery that feature both infrared, clean (less-sensitive), dirty (more-sensitive) and standard satellite images.
Meteorologists rely on this system to monitor storms, ranging from small and very localized to very large systems with large impact.
We can monitor real-time lightning strikes and the magnitude of their impact. We also use this system for early detection of strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes, which aids in more warning time before severe weather strikes.
Weather in space
Did you know that weather also happens in outer space? Well, it does.
And guess which system we use to monitor that activity? You guessed it — GOES-R.
The GOES-16 satellite uses two separate sensors to monitor solar radiation and sun strength.
Lastly, the GOES satellite measures Earth's various magnetic fields.
Thanks to all of these tools, meteorologists can analyze data, craft forecasts and ultimately help keep you and your family safe when severe weather strikes.
