...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM CDT, Runoff from recent rainfall will continue to
cause lingering minor or nuisance flooding through 3 PM CDT
this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall fell
across much of Central Madison County. Indian Creek at
Madison is rapidly rising and is currently at 6 feet. Flood
Stage is 7.5 feet, and though it is not expected to reach
flood stage, some minor or nuisance flooding is possible in
Western Madison County through later this afternoon. Other
river gages in the city of Huntsville are rapidly rising as
well, but are not expected to reach flood stage. Additional
heavy rainfall may cause additional flooding concerns later
today.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And
M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Anello Answers It: GOES-R Satellite explained

You probably know that meteorologists use satellite imagery to monitor cloud cover and storms, but did you know just how advanced that satellite system really is?

Lockheed Martin develops the satellites that are most widely used. They're referred to as "GOES," or geostationary operational environmental satellites. The current GOES-16 system is part of the generation R.

GOES-16 uses 16 different ABI bands of satellite imagery that feature both infrared, clean (less-sensitive), dirty (more-sensitive) and standard satellite images.

Meteorologists rely on this system to monitor storms, ranging from small and very localized to very large systems with large impact.

We can monitor real-time lightning strikes and the magnitude of their impact. We also use this system for early detection of strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes, which aids in more warning time before severe weather strikes.

Weather in space

Did you know that weather also happens in outer space? Well, it does.

And guess which system we use to monitor that activity? You guessed it — GOES-R.

The GOES-16 satellite uses two separate sensors to monitor solar radiation and sun strength.

Lastly, the GOES satellite measures Earth's various magnetic fields.

Thanks to all of these tools, meteorologists can analyze data, craft forecasts and ultimately help keep you and your family safe when severe weather strikes.

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

