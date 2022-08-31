Anello Answers It: Early Warning Radar Network Explained

WAAY 31 is famous for the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network but...is it really all worth the hype? The answer is an easy "yes"!
How does a radar actually work?
Radars use something call dual-pol, or dual-polarity, which means that the radar sends out two signals at the same time. One horizontal and one vertical pulse. This is because the radar gathers information by using echo-location, similar to that of bats and some beluga whales. Two pulse signals are sent out of the radar and then the device waits until it picks up on a return signal.
The return signal is from the energy pulse hitting rain droplets, hail stones, or flying debris and then bouncing back to the radar itself.
The radar populates how dense the coverage of precipitation or debris in an area is based on the strength of the signal that is returned.
At WAAY 31, we have three radars for our team of meteorologists to personally use when crafting forecasts for Alabama and Tennessee. Our radars are strategically placed in Guntersville, Decatur, and Muscle Shoals meaning that our team receives data for every county in our viewing area.
Our team relies heavily on this advanced radar network for rain and storms but even more so during harsh severe weather. WAAY 31 can forecast three to five minutes faster than any other station due to the incredible amount of data constantly being received from our radars and that helps to keep you and your loved ones safe when severe weather strikes.
What can you do to keep your family safe during dangerous weather... Anello's Answer is a simple one, watch WAAY 31 to make sure that you have the most accurate data right at your fingertips!
