Anello Answers It — Dew Point Explained

This week on "Anello Answers It," WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello explains the dew point and humidity!
The dew point measures the amount of moisture in the air and tells us how sticky and humid it will feel outside. Dew point is measured in degrees Fahrenheit, but it has different thresholds than our usual measurable temperature.
When the dew point is in the 50s, there is not much moisture in the air. A dew point at this level is common in areas like Arizona, which is famous for its "dry heat."
When the dew point pushes to the 60s, we start to introduce much more moisture into the air. This is the threshold where we start to feel muggy and sticky outside.
At 70, we hit the tropical mark for dew point, meaning that at this threshold, we are feeling incredibly muggy. This air feels thick and soupy, and the humidity at levels above 70 degrees Fahrenheit can just be downright oppressive.
Humidity is surely back in full force this week in North Alabama. Much of North Alabama is in a Heat Advisory for Wednesday. These advisories are issued for a "feels like" temperature of around 105 degrees.
While we are expecting our measured temperature to be in the upper 90s on Thursday, it is the humidity element factored in that will push us to the 105 mark, prompting the Heat Advisory.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!