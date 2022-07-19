 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Anello Answers It- Dew Point Explained

This week on Anello Answers It, Meteorologist Grace Anello explains Dew Point and humidity!

The dew point measures the amount of moisture in the air and tells us how sticky and humid it will feel outside. Dew point is measured in degrees Fahrenheit however, it does have different thresholds then measurable our normal measurable temperature. 

Dew Point

Dew Point

When the dew point is in the 50s, there is not much moisture in the air. A dew point at this level is common in areas like Arizona, which is famous for its "dry heat." When the dew point pushes to the 60s, we start to introduce much more moisture into the air. This is the threshold where we start to feel muggy and sticky outside. 70 is the tropical mark for dew point, meaning that at this threshold, we are feeling incredibly muggy. This air feels thick and soupy and the humidity and levels above 70 degrees Fahrenheit can just be down right oppressive. 

Humidity is surely back in full-force this week in North Alabama. Much of North Alabama is in a Heat Advisory for Wednesday. These advisories are issued for a "feels like" temperature being around 105 degrees, While we are expecting our measured temperature to be in the upper 90s tomorrow, it is the humidity element factored in that will push us to the 105 mark and therefore the reason for the Heat Advisory.

