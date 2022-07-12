 Skip to main content
Anello Answers It! - Microbursts Explained

  • Updated
  • 0

On "Anello Answers It!" this week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello talks about some of the dangers that can come with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes — including microbursts!

Microbursts explained

Microbursts can have wind speeds of up to 100 mph, the same wind speed as an EF-1 tornado. They can spread up to 2.5 miles in diameter and can unfortunately cause severe damage. The National Weather Service states that there can be up to 10 microbursts from just one tornado.

Watch the video above to learn more about the science of how this phenomena forms.

