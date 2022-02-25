Alabama Original: You Slept Where? Dome House

Making a home out of a dome — it's the final installment of "Alabama Originals: You Slept Where?"
This week, we're headed to the north side of Huntsville to introduce you to one of the very first of its kind.
"It's such a unique experience for families," said Kate Dunne. She's with Patriot Family Homes, the company that owns the dome house, something that's only fitting for the Rocket City.
"The dome house is just really cool," said Dunne.
And it's a true "Alabama Original," to boot.
"It's the original dome home here in Huntsville, Alabama," said Dunne. "It's the first one that was made."
The 1.5-acre home sits secluded from the main city. It has two sections, three stories and plenty of space.
"It can fit 14 guests with four bedrooms, six beds and two baths," said Dunne.
It's listed right now on short-term rental sites for families to check out. And while we like most of our "Alabama Originals" to feature local people, this one's a good exception.
"He brought in a team of military spouses and other locals to help him manage that home, and he realized it's a very good business venture," said Dunne.
"He" is Joe Riley, a U.S. Army veteran and now owner of Patriot Family Homes, the company that owns the dome house and dozens of others across the Southeast.
The best part? Patriot Family Homes employs the spouses of service members to help with the rentals and assists those in the service to make sure they're financially set when they transition back to civilian life.
"We really love to help active service-duty members create a real estate portfolio while they're in the service, so that when they get out, they have, like, four houses with them and passive income coming in," said Dunne. "They're so set, and we're really excited to help those families,"
With rental properties all across the Southeast, adding a space-themed, geodesic house in a military community only makes sense.
"Huntsville is a very growing city. There's a lot of interest in it lately, with all of the space programs, beyond just NASA," said Dunne.
And good news - bring your furry friend! Pets are allowed.
