A tiny home with high-tech features!
It’s this week’s “Alabama Original: You Slept Where?”
Tiny House:
Hans Schoff may have a tiny house, but his plans for the place are not so tiny.
"Trying to fit everything I wanted to in a house into one shell basically, that was a bit of an obstacle," said Schoff.
The home sits looking like a trailer house. But inside....
"Pretty good size storage options here," said Schoff.
It can be a home, an office, whatever you need it to be. And believe it or not, it's spacious.
"I wanted to build this tiny house and put as much into it as possible to show people, 'look you're not actually giving up stuff you're actually getting so much more," said Schoff.
Right now, the tiny house could be on the road but for right now it's parked in Huntsville. It sits 8.5 feet wide, 13.5 feet tall and 40.5 feet long!
"It's a smart house, it's got gadgets everywhere, it's got lights that come on, sensors, TVs, LED fireplaces, storage options everywhere because I really wanted to get as much into this as possible to showcase 'this can do that, this can do that," said Schoff.
The tiny house is fully functional. It has a working refrigerator, gas stove, running water, a bedroom, an office and at only 400 square feet - a lot of storage.
"I wanted to showcase this to other people so they can say 'hey, maybe tiny house is something I can do," said Schoff.
If you're looking to get into the tiny house business, either to rent or own, you're in luck!
This home is on the short-term rental market right now.
"They're wanting something...Different to stay in," said Schoff. "They want something unique, something different and they're willing to spend a little bit of extra money to do it because they want that experience."
Each day it's not rented out, Schoff will keep working, making this tiny house the best home it can be.
"The way I look at this house now, it's basically a house that can move versus an RV that is something on the road constantly and not really designed to be lived in," said Schoff. "It's designed more as a house right now."
Schoff says he got his inspiration from TV shows about tiny houses.
He likes to keep the slogan "go tiny be free" close to heart.
