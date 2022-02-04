Alabama Original: You Slept Where? The Bank

New Segment:
WAAY 31 is starting a new segment on Fridays in February! It’s called “Alabama Originals: You Slept Where?”
Each Friday during this month on WAAY 31 News at 4:30, Luke Hajdasz will highlight a different unique place you can stay in in the Tennessee Valley.
For the first story of the month, WAAY 31 heads to New Market.
Where a nearly 100 year-old building will transport you back in time…
The Bank:
New Market is a small Madison County town with a lot going for it. Although the city may have changed over the years, the buildings still there are filled with stories and history. “The Bank” is no exception.
"It was just empty and vacant and falling apart," said Whitney Dean of when he and his wife first bought the building. The walls were crumbling, the floor a mess, even plant life growing from the ground.
"We said, well, why don't we take that and try to transform it into an Airbnb and try and bring some life and revitalization into the neighborhood," said Dean of the 1926 building.
That’s exactly what Dean and his wife did - placing a bet on the bank - and bringing it back to life.
"What we try and do is create a hospitality in a unique scenario so that you can go somewhere that's right outside of Huntsville and have a full-on experience that's different," said Dean.
“The Bank” is definitely different. Now, you can spend a night in the 1926 building.
Eat dinner in what used to be the vault.
Wash clothes in the day vault.
Or watch some TV where you’d wait to cash a check nearly 100 years ago.
"We want you to come in and go 'how did they make this work?" said Dean. "The core pieces are all real. The only things we added are these beds, a couple of walls here and there to divide property but that's about it."
Two sites - one Airbnb
On the property, there's actually two places to rent out. Either stay in the front where the actual bank once was. Or, stay the back in the "teller's quarters."
"The feel of the natural, old, like bricks falling off of the wall and the walls that are ruined after 40 years of being exposed to the elements when the windows were busted out," said Dean.
The teller's quarters are no stranger to overnight guests. Back in the day, tellers used the space to stay the night to make sure the bank wasn’t robbed during off hours. Now, this side is just as functional as the front when it comes to an overnight stay. The rental is fully equipped with a TV, refrigerator/freezer and washer/dryer.
For Dean and his wife, The Bank and Teller’s Quarters aren’t just a place to sleep.
"An experience-based, overnight Disneyland is the way we like to think of it," said Dean.
No matter what side you stay on, Dean says he tends to get the same type of reaction from renters.
"Wow, oh my gosh, I can't believe it!" said Dean of how his renters react.
And that type of reaction, accomplishing Dean’s goal…one stay at a time.
"The goal is to stay in some place that's super unique that is very cozy and intimate," said Dean. “Leave it as much as it used to be as humanly possible so that when you walk in you feel like you're taking a step back in time rather than walking into something new and finished.”
Staying at The Bank costs $149 per night. Staying in the teller’s quarters costs $96 per night.
Dean says most renters at the property are from out of town, here to visit Huntsville.
