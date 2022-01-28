Alabama Original: Valentina's world-record pizza toss

Valentina Carlucci is a young girl with big dreams. Her resumé is a lot more impressive than most adults. At just 9 years old, she's already making her mark on the world.
You may know Valentina from her time on the big stage cheering.
"Our first competition we got first place," said Valentina. "Tumbling, dancing, but they made up the dances."
But you probably are more likely to recognize her behind the counter at Valentina's Pizzeria & Wine Bar on Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
"I kind of need it big to throw it in the air," said Valentina. "I like putting the toppings on it because I can sprinkle it on like I'm putting sprinkles on a cupcake," said Valentina.
The restaurant name isn't a coincidence.
"We went a different route with the name," said Joe Carlucci. He's Valentina's father and the owner of the restaurant.
With a restaurant named after her, Valentina has already left her mark on Huntsville. But, the 9-year-old didn't stop there.
"I practiced a lot," said Valentina. "First in the house with practice dough and then with real dough, in the restaurant or at the house, sometimes outside."
The Calucci's are no strangers to world records. Joe has two himself. So, like her father, Valentina wanted to go for the gold.
"I was super excited for that, I couldn't wait I was really excited," said Valentina. "I kept on asking when are we going to do it?"
"Valentina herself came to me and said 'I want to get one of those awards.' I said 'OK, Valentina if you want to do it, we can do it. I want you to do it but I want you to do it for you," said Joe.
On October 9, 2021, Valentina threw the dough a record 13' 9" - the highest pizza dough toss of any girl age seven to nine in the world! And she's got the piece of paper to prove it.
"It was exciting, really exciting," said Valentina.
Valentina - now a world record holder - just like her father. That makes him and the community very proud.
"My daughter is my life. She's my air, my breath, my world. She's my everything," said Joe. "It means more than I could ever imagine to have it named after her and be successful."
By the way, Valentina's favorite type of pie? Well, she keeps it simple.
"Cheese pizza," said Valentina full of laughs.
Right now, Joe and Valentina say they are working on setting a new world record! They can't say what it is quite yet; but, they're hoping to get it done this summer. In the meantime, Valentina will keep tossing the dough at the restaurant after school.
