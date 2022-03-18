Alabama Original: Trowbridge's Ice Cream Bar

Serving up sweets and doing it for well over a century! It doesn't get more classic than the classic 104-year-old Trowbridge’s on North Court St. in Florence.
"We come once a week,” said regular customer Beth Gillem of her and her two kids.
"They come in and go 'wow I've never been here before!' and I say, ’Where are you coming from?,” said owner Don Trowbridge.
The ice cream parlor turned lunch hangout has been serving North Alabamians for generations. Generations of customers through generations of owners.
"Trowbridge's is Florence,” said regular customer Bob Griffin. “And it's Court Street.”
Now-owner Don Trowbridge runs the restaurant with his daughter Pam. They are fourth and fifth generation owners.
"I worked here from the time I was twelve to sixteen,” said Pam Trowbridge.
After a multi-year hiatus, Pam is back to help out 85-year-old Don and run Florence’s oldest restaurant to still be in its original location.
"I love the history of the Shoals,” said Gillem. “That was one of the neatest things about it when we moved here and to see all these pictures up and to know that this place has been here for so long,"
The prices are low, the food comes fast; but, don't confuse it with fast food.
"The reason they come to Trowbridge's is they know they can come in, get an order, be served eat and be out in 30 minutes,” said Don.
The place is small and old-fashioned.
And it's not uncommon to have to wait in line to get a table.
The classic, all-American - not to mention cheap - menu is a big part why.
With 104 years under its belt, Trowbridge's isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
It's a staple to Florence and for loyal customers like Griffin, that's a good thing.
"It's just one of the things that reminds you of home,” said Griffin. “And there's not too many places left like that anymore."
Trowbridge's is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed Sunday. And it’s all in their original location on North Court Street.
If you have an idea for a feature, email Luke at lhajdasz@waaytv.com.