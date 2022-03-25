Alabama Original: Tilly the Tongue-less Kitty

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by midday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 12/31/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&