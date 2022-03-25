Alabama Original: Tilly the Tongue-less Kitty

Tilly the Kitty starts each day the same way: perched in the pantry, keeping a watchful eye for anything to pass by.
"It is her favorite spot," said Tilly's owner Candy Davis.
After sitting post on the shelf, it's up and to the kitchen. Then, it's on with the bib and in with the bottle.
When it comes to breakfast time, Tilly is a model.
She eats twice a day, and then it's off to play — in a very special way.
"One blue eye. One green eye. She's very unique," said Davis.
Tilly the tongue-less kitty also has isolated congenital aglossia, a rare condition in which someone is born without a tongue.
"Since the 1700s, only 11 people have been born without tongues," said Davis.
Davis only knows of one other case in an animal, and she learned of it recently — a cat in Ukraine.
"While they were being evacuated, it got loose, and they're looking for it now," said Davis. "Like Tilly, it wears clothes and has to be bottle-fed."
Tilly still has all her cat instincts. She tries to groom herself but just ends up slobbering. So, to keep clean, she has quite the wardrobe. She wears everything, from camo to tiger prints.
She eats twice a day from a bottle, and she cannot taste. She can only smell her food.
When she's not lounging in the sun, she's playing with one of her feline friends. Davis and her husband wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's rewarding," said Davis. "I love rescue."
Tilly has grown to be quite the internet star, too. She has more than 700 followers on her Facebook page, from all over the world.
