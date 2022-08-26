Alabama Original: Therapy horses help children, adults develop

We all know the good work therapy dogs to to help people; but now, therapy horses are making a run at it in North Alabama.
Step by Step Therapeutic Horseback Riding is a farm in New Market designed to help children and adults with and without disabilities grow and develop.
The Nora family frequently trots up to the farm from their Huntsville home.
Ellanoor Nora, 7, needs all of her strength to get up onto Skittles the horse.
But, once she's up there, she is on top of the world.
"I feel so alive to be here," Ellanoor Nora said.
Ellanoor and her sisters Empress, 9, and Czarah, 12, are proud participants of the program. Their mother, Wilnelsia Nora, has brought all of her kids to the ranch.
"It gives them a sense of accomplishment and responsibility," Wilnelsia Nora said.
The farm focuses on the development of kids with and without conditions like ADHD, autism and mental health issues.
"I get to see them grow. This is an area where they are learning new skills and growing," Wilnelsia Nora said. "I get to see the gleam in their eyes when they accomplish something."
Being a mom, that makes all the difference for Wilnelsia Nora.
"It helps me to be more in tune with what I'm doing," Czarah Nora said. "It helps me to be more focused"
Debora Williams owns the farm and leads the classes. Sometimes, the classes focus on mental exercises; sometimes, they focus on physical ones.
"They're working on some of their motor skills," Williams said. "They're working on focusing, they're working on posture."
While the children may be learning valuable life lessons and improving their health, the most important thing may be that they're doing it with smiles on their faces.
"It gives me joy," Empress Nora said.
"It feels great to be on the horse it feels so fun," Ellanoor Nora said.
The center offers camps during the summer for kids to continually develop their skills. It also hosts private lessons if you want to learn how to ride yourself. There is also a petting zoo on site. Call 256-457-9064 for more information.
