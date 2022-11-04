Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community

A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country.
When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier.
"I'm very visual," cartoonist Jim Boroch said. "I have to draw it."
In a military town like Huntsville, an Army-based cartoon just makes sense.
"It's my way of giving back to the military," Boroch said. "They've given me a lot.
The retired chief warrant officer has sketched about a thousand cartoons in his day. Boroch may have left the Army, but the Army certainly didn't leave him.
"It gave me direction, it gave me leadership," Boroch said. "It taught me to think about others and work on the mission regardless of the impact to you personally."
Boroch's cartoons mainly feature Sgt. Mann and Pvt. Hazard who always seems to find himself in some type of trouble.
The cartoon is published weekly in the Redstone Rocket.
Boroch does it all for free; donating his time and supplies to get it printed because Pvt. Hazard is all about putting smiles on faces, one reader at a time.
"Hopefully others can get a little joy out of it, a little uplift to their daily routing by seeing it each week in the newspaper," Boroch said.
To see all of Luke's past "Alabama Originals," click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.