Alabama Original: Styrofoam aircrete buildings

When a package arrives at your door, odds are you take what you ordered and throw away the box, including that pesky Styrofoam. Not Stephen Williams.
"You got to build a lot of blocks (with it!)," Williams said.
Styrofoam mixed with Portland cement becomes the building blocks of a new idea for the Athens financial advisor. He's experimented with the mixture to build a workshop, sheds, even homes!
"I've always really been interested in alternative building methods," Williams said.
He uses the combination as a cheaper, lighter mix to keep cool air in during the summer and out during the winter.
"That was the ticket," Williams explained. "It made a super light, very insulated mix!"
The best part of the mix may be just how inexpensive it really is. Right now, Williams is in the process of building a garden shed on his property for him and his wife. The entire 12 x 20 building cost him only $1,300 to make. As an added bonus, most of the materials he used would have ended up in a landfill.
"Tons of this stuff is going in every single day," Williams said of the materials he uses.
He gets the Styrofoam from stores who would otherwise throw it out and uses scrap lumber as the framework.
The idea is so economical and the materials are so easy to get, the idea has caught the eye of some folks who want to use the process overseas to build homes for those who need it.
"This has been a passion of mine to find ways to recycle material, to build cheaply and once I came onto this I thought 'I've got to share this with the world," Williams said.
To the world his idea goes. Right now, Williams is working to bring the concept to Guatemala and help out those who are less fortunate; but, he doesn't want to stop there.
"I grew up in South Africa," Williams said. "My dad is a missionary over there and they could use this big time over there as well."
Williams started a YouTube channel to explain the idea to those curious. His first video has over one million views.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.