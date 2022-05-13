Alabama Original: Rick Mathis & Gravely Mowers

Rick and Brenda Mathis live on what they call their "little slice of heaven" in Florence.
It is two acres of peaceful, serene, bird-chirping land.
That land is all centered around their beautiful home and, more importantly, Rick's Garage; soon to be renamed to "Rick and Brenda's Playhouse."
"We may be here working, just not in the shop," Rick said.
You could say Rick has a bit of a Gravely obsession.
"People found out that I can work on them for them and I help them out. They bring them from distances so I can work on them. They built them to last a lifetime," Rick said. "It's an enormous amount of parts and things,"
Rick has a 40+ Gravely lawnmower collection and thousands of parts. People bring Rick antique Gravely's from all over the world. He fixes them and sends them back, calling it his favorite way to pass the time.
He was a Gravely repairman at a local Shoals shop in the 1970s, but soon after he quit and started working at the Florence Fire Department.
"I never walked through the doors that I wasn't looking forward to going to work. Not one time," Rick said. "Of course, I got hurt."
On April 27, 2011, Rick and his fellow firefighters were sent to help save lives.
"We were called in to Hackleburg to get a lady's body out of a building," Rick remembered. "As we were getting her body in the basket going over the wall with a crane, I slipped and fell. I went to the ER that night and the doctor the next day and the doctor said, 'You're done Rick, it's time to go home."
That was the end of Rick's 30 year career as a Florence firefighter.
"I missed it crazily for two years, oh my gosh, I missed it," Rick said.
Now, a decade later, Rick is at peace. He keeps busy on his mowers and like a Gravely himself, Rick is a powerhouse. He is 71-years-old and there is no slowing him down.
"Life is what you make it," Rick said.
Rick works just a couple days a week on the mowers in his shop.
The rest of the time he says he wants to spend outside or on the road with his wife Brenda.
