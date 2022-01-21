Alabama Original: Quietdale Mansion

A project three years in the making is almost complete in north Huntsville. The Quietdale Mansion has a rich history in Huntsville that is 168 years in the making.
Most recently, Ross Hickey and John Francis are the men at the helm. They spend their 9 to 5 working hours as cyber security engineers.
But early mornings, late nights and weekends are spent a little differently.
"It's something that we're passionate about," said Hickey.
They are spent restoring the historic, Huntsville-iconic 168-year-old Quietdale mansion.
The vision?
"A hub of activity and happiness," said Hickey.
The mansion was originally built for Madison County Sheriff Stephen Neal - the first sheriff in county history. His wife, Carolyn, ended up taking the mansion over. She lived there and entertained guests. Since then, the mansion has changed ownership quite a few times.
As far as the future goes, an event venue is the latest title the mansion will serve. Weddings, birthdays, Bar Mitzvah's, whatever the occasion is - it's ready to be celebrated at the mansion.
For now, Francis and Hickey are studying the blueprints, putting together the pieces and giving the historic home a facelift.
"It's incredible how long it stood the test of time," said Hickey. "It's still standing, still available for everyone to see."
The home has two floors and two wings - plenty of room for guests. The idea is for party-goers to enjoy themselves downstairs and outside. The second floor is designated for the hosts only.
The masterminds behind this renovation are now looking forward.
"There's a lot of different stories we've heard from people within the community about this home," said Francis. "Specifically people who grew up around lee high school. They had music lessons here, they had art lessons here, the home is an intricate part of the north side of Huntsville and we want to bring that back."
And to get it there - they have a motto: "Merge Huntsville's history with it's future."
The two bought the home about three years ago. They expect renovations to be complete as soon as 2023 and are excited to start bookings.
