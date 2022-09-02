Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year

Just about everything seems to cost you more at checkout nowadays; from the clothes you wear to the food you eat, the price tag just seems to always be creeping up.
That's why one North Alabama faith leader is doing his part to help out his community.
"It's always been in my heart to give back to the community," Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. said.
Every Saturday, the bishop sets up thousands of donated items at his church: Solomon Temple on Highway 31 in Athens.
"We understand what people are going through because we've been there before," Johnson said. "We do it because we have a passion for it, we understand, we're not just out here handing out food."
From clothes to bread to canned food, even fresh meats and vegetables, the outreach team at Solomon Temple gives away tons every week and it's all for free.
"(It's worth it) just to see the smiles on people's faces," Johnson said.
With prices sky high on so many things, this couldn't come at a better time for many of the people Johnson serves.
"With inflation, things are high and so are costs," Johnson said.
The bishop certainly doesn't do this every week to help himself; he says it's all about helping others.
In fact, Johnson has helped 80,000 North Alabamians since starting the giveaway program about eight years ago.
"Through what God has allowed us to do, we have helped them tremendously," Johnson said.
Each week, the program sets up in the church parking lot and inside a portion of the church. Bishop Johnson is trying to expand and put up a new building on the church's property dedicated to the giveaway to serve even more people.
For all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.