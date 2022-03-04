Alabama Original: Muscle Shoals music manager Gerald Murray

The name Gerald Murray may sound familiar to you. But why it sounds familiar to you may be different for the next person. And that's because from businessman to music manager, Gerald Murray has a pretty long resumé.
He's a veteran, kickboxer, karate master, mobile home salesman and - most importantly - music manager.
You probably know the name from the big blue letters on Woodward Avenue. And if you stop in to buy a mobile home, get ready to hear some music.
"He said 'but you know, what, I got an old boy sitting right here in my office and he's looking for a manager.' And I thought 'ooooook, yeah," said Murray.
That "old boy" was George Jones.
"He stopped loving her today is - and you can look it up - the number one classic country music out of the top 500 ever in the history of the world," said Murray.
After spending years on the road with Hank Williams Jr, Murray made the jump from businessman to music manager. And in that time, he's put some big names under his supervision. Names like Vern Gosdin, Doug Stone, even Stella Parton - Dolly's sister.
Through it all, there's been one underlying theme: the success of musicians in a special place...Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
"I believe because one person would come and record in this place then friends of theirs would tell, and the next friend and the next friend and because we have such good players here," said Murray. "I mean just unbelievable players."
To keep the dream going, Murray still manages. He has about a dozen clients and at age 73, he has no plans to retire.
In his career he's written books, been in movies and even won some awards along the way. And with all that under his belt, he still stays local in Muscle SHoals.
To see all of WAAY 31's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a story, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.