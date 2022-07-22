Alabama Original: Ms. Carol from Guntersville's Chick-fil-A

Lunchtime is the busiest time at just about any Chick-fil-A.
Guntersville's restaurant is no different. Thousands of hungry customers come through the door every day for their fix of sandwiches and waffle fries.
But on the Highway 431 lunch spot, it's not the original chicken sandwich that keeps the regulars coming back. It's a head of white hair, a comforting voice and a kind heart.
Carol Beck, or as you may better know her as, Ms. Carol, has been bringing smiles to faces at the Guntersville Chick-fil-A since 2006.
"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Beck said. "Why would I retire when I'm loving what I do?"
Beck serves as the store's hospitality director.
"Sometimes, somebody will come through the door and talk to me and I have to stop and think, 'do I know them from church, do I know them from work, do I know them from the Chamber of Commerce," Beck said with a laugh.
While the 82-year-old may not be a spring chicken, her outlook is youthful.
"If a job is not worth doing right, it's not worth doing at all," Beck said.
That winning attitude and her sympathetic spirit landed Beck a spot in a nationwide Chick-fil-A commercial.
The ad features Marketta Moore, her husband and three kids. Moore and her children visited the Guntersville restaurant in 2019. Moore, describing herself as "outnumbered" by her kids that day, was grateful for Beck's help.
"I went in the next day to make sure she knew how much I appreciated her help," Moore said.
Beck recalls the interaction.
"I went to her to see if she needed anything and she didn't have anything to drink so I said 'can I get you a cup of water?' and she said 'oh please," Beck remembered.
That cup of water - and Beck's hospitality - touched Moore's heart. So much so, she snapped a picture of Beck and her middle child and posted it to Facebook.
"That Facebook post went all over the world," Beck said. "In no time it had thousands of views."
The newfound fame doesn't keep Beck going; it's customers like Marketta Moore that do.
Her love for her job, puts her priorities in a unique order.
"God, my family, then Chick-fil-A," Beck said with a smile.
Beck's story of sympathy has spread worldwide. While people recognize her across the globe now, her love for Guntersville and the people who live there, trumps all else.
"They tell me every Chick-fil-A don't have a Ms. Carol and I'm honored when they say that," Beck said.
Beck works part-time Monday through Friday. She hopes you will come visit her.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.