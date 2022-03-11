Alabama Original: Mom Hug Monday

You may remember just before Christmas, we did an 'Alabama Original' on something called High-Five Friday.
Where a group of Morgan County dads spent their Friday mornings greeting each student at Priceville Junior High with a high-five, a slap on the back and some friendly words of encouragement.
A refreshing change after 2+ years of isolation and social distancing.
Well, with the dads getting all the attention, it only seemed right that the moms find a way to get involved.
Sixth grade science teacher Holly Lake knew just the right thing to do.
"You know we should do Mom Hug Monday," said Lake.
The mom's own spin on High-Five Friday....Mom Hug Monday!
"It makes me feel way more comfortable about coming in and going to school," said Priceville Junior High 6th Grader Emma Jett.
Moms are starting their kids' weeks off right. Saying hello, giving a hug, some encouraging words and making sure every student feels welcome.
"You never know what kind of day kids are going to have when they get off of the bus or out of the car," said Priceville mom Deedee Hendrix. "It's huge what a difference it makes. It gives them a second to reset, regroup and get ready for the day."
The group started the tradition back in January and quickly picked up steam.
"We cover the campus so that everyone has an opportunity to see a mom in the morning," said Hendrix.
Twenty moms. More than 500 kids. One goal.
"I think they really do enjoy it," said Hendrix. "Some are hesitant to give the hugs but the high fives and the smiles you can see their faces light up and so it's worth it."
This week the sky might have looked a little gray for Mom Hug Monday. But, students walked into school feeling A-OK.
"When I see all the moms coming in in the morning it makes me feel good because they make my day, especially if I'm having a bad day," said Jett.
For all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a story, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.