Alabama Original: Mojo & Maya the Monkeys

Whether it's spending a few hours watching a movie, snacking on some crackers or just plain-old monkeying around, life is good if you're Mojo or Maya the Monkey.
Huntsville newlyweds Carlos and Marla own the pair.
"They're like kids, you have to be with them 24/7," Carlos said.
Carlos got Mojo in 2020, shortly after the pandemic started. He'd never had a monkey and it was an adjustment.
"I actually bought Mojo from a breeder in Texas," Carlos said. "(It was) probably the most terrifying thing I ever did in my life."
Once Mojo became adjusted, it was time to go bananas and get him a sister. So, Maya joined the crew.
Today, Mojo is 2-years-old and Maya is 8-months. They have a long road ahead, with good care monkeys can live to be 30-years-old!
You may recognize the two primates from their now-famous YouTube or TikTok channels.
The monkeys quickly gained internet fame, from right here in North Alabama.
"I'm just going to post to make people happy because that's what I want to do, that's my goal," Carlos said. "(To) strive to make people happy."
If you are thinking of buying or rescuing a monkey, these Huntsville monkey experts have a message for you.
"This is a lot of work," Carlos said. "Make sure you do your homework, you study and if you want to bring this into your home, just know, I'm giving you an example of what you're going to be able to see."
Monkey care may be exhausting, but this North Alabama couple wants to bring you along for the ride to give a glimpse into the lives of Mojo and Maya. Two monkeys whose lives really are 'monkey see, monkey do.'
