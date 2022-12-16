Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group

Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop....yes, the postman; but, the unicyclist, too!
The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing.
"It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."
It's hard to balance life and unicycling, so the gang gets together about once a month: rain or shine.
"I found out about other riders and thought, man, I got to meet these people," Carmack said.
From novice to expert, the group welcomes any skill level.
"Just learning to ride takes awhile," group member Lowell Crook said.
The group rides everywhere from public parks to nature trails across Alabama.
"We're a great gang," group member Tara Sprinkle said.
"It's very quirky, it's very down to earth, I love it," group member Tomas Gorrio said.
The group has big plans for 2023.
"2023, it's the year of the unicycle," Crook said.
Next year, the group plans to meet and welcome new members every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Huntsville.
