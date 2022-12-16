 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama Original: Huntsville Unicycle Group

  • 0
Huntsville Unicycle Group

Members of the Huntsville Unicycle Group

Neither snow, nor rain, nor gloom of night will stop....yes, the postman; but, the unicyclist, too!

The Huntsville Unicycle Group is 23 riders strong and growing.

"It's just a rush to me to get out and ride," said group founder Marc Carmack. "I got bit by the bug."

It's hard to balance life and unicycling, so the gang gets together about once a month: rain or shine.

"I found out about other riders and thought, man, I got to meet these people," Carmack said.

From novice to expert, the group welcomes any skill level.

"Just learning to ride takes awhile," group member Lowell Crook said.

The group rides everywhere from public parks to nature trails across Alabama.

"We're a great gang," group member Tara Sprinkle said.

"It's very quirky, it's very down to earth, I love it," group member Tomas Gorrio said.

The group has big plans for 2023.

"2023, it's the year of the unicycle," Crook said.

Next year, the group plans to meet and welcome new members every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Huntsville.

Alabama Original logo

To see all of Luke's past "Alabama Originals," click HERE.

If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

