Alabama Original: Huntsville Grotto

The Huntsville area is home to 240+ caves and more are always being discovered.
"It's something you don't see anywhere else," said Huntsville Grotto Member Becky Williams. "My boyfriend took me on a surprise trip to a cave and after that we fell in love with it."
Caving may not be for the faint of heart. Sometimes there are tight squeezes, creepy crawlies and you're guaranteed to get a little dirty."
"I thought this was the clean cave," joked Williams on a recent caving adventure.
"It's something that very few people ever get to see and it's something that can be so pristine, it's just amazing," Williams said with a laugh.
The Huntsville Grotto is a part of the National Speleological Society. It's a group dedicated to make sure people can enjoy caves safely. With that in mind, we can't share exactly which cave we are in as its location is kept a secret from the public.
But, it's safe to say it is in Huntsville and it is rumored to have quite the history.
Rumor has it this particular cave was a speakeasy during the prohibition era. A bar was supposedly built nearby a lake deep underground, attracting thousands of North Alabamians looking to get a fix. The bar is gone, but the lake remains.
The water is a crisp 56 degrees, the same temperature as the air in the cave. The water is swimmable and deep in parts.
If you go caving, pack plenty of clothes that you don't care about: you are destined to get pretty muddy.
If you're a first-time caver, no worries. The Grotto will take you with no experience required.
"We want to introduce people to caving," said Williams. "We have new cavers from around the world that come here to the Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia area and we just want to take people caving and have a good time."
The Huntsville Grotto has a weekly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. To go to one of their two dedicated caving trips per month, they ask you attend a meeting.
