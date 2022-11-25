Alabama Original: Hazel Green man inducted into National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame

Shane Adkins of Hazel Green doesn't need a radio, Pandora or Spotify because he makes his own music.
"It's a really unique sound," Adkins said. "You're kind of a self-contained band."
A one-man band with a little help from a little pick.
"I thought everybody played that way because my dad played that way and Mose Rager played that way," Adkins said.
Adkins is talking about thumbpicking. It's not your typical way of playing the guitar.
Why doesn't everyone who plays guitar thumbpick?
"I have no idea, I'll be honest with you, that's a good question," Adkins said with a laugh.
Using a small piece of plastic, Adkins can make a big piece of music.
"You carry your own rhythm and bass with your thumb and you play the lead with your fingers and can do different styles with it," Adkins said.
Adkins, an environmental technician at Marshall Space Flight Center, credits the inventor of thumbpicking, Mose Rager, for his skillset. Rager taught Adkins the style as a boy, a style that stuck with him his whole life.
"It's been good, I can't complain," Adkins said.
Recently, Adkins was inducted into the National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame. An honor you could say he was handpicked for.
