Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community.
Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying "aim high, let her fly," close to heart.
The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely a hobby of hunting.
As a young boy, Ferguson would hunt everything from bear to deer to fish using his bow and arrow.
Ferguson recalls one particular day he and a friend were trying to shoot some fish in the Flint River.
"He finally picked up an acorn and said 'I'd be impressed if you can hit this,' Ferguson recalled. "He flipped it up in the air and I shot and hit the acorn."
That day, Ferguson didn't catch a fish, but he did catch the bug.
"I guess I can shoot this thing," Ferguson said with a laugh recalling that day.
The next 50 years was a whirlwind. Ferguson started worked as a welder at TVA to make ends meet but quickly switched to archery full-time because "archery is more fun."
Ferguson's sharp eye and precision shooting landed him a spot on multiple TV shows, as the lead in multiple instructional videos and even the author of two books.
"Wouldn't it be neat if we could travel back in time and tell my senior English teacher, Ms. Wherry, that Byron Ferguson has written two books, authored five DVDs and written numerous episodes for television," Ferguson said.
Ferguson really made a name for himself by shooting dimes out of the air. Tricks like that, or shooting a flame off a candle, captivated people all across the country.
Nowadays, the TV appearances may not be as frequent and the trick-shots may not be as elaborate.
Instead, Ferguson wants to spend his time inspiring others to follow their dreams like he did.
In his case, it was putting down the welding helmet and picking up the bow.
"Now it's still fun and I'm trying to give back a little bit," Ferguson said.
Ferguson spends most of his time in his Hartselle workshop making his own bows. He sells and ships them nationwide.
