Alabama Original: Grandmother's House

We all love a good home-cooked southern meal. A restaurant in Owens Cross Roads is serving up just that with a big side of grandma's love.
The owner, Wenona Moorer, has been cooking up soul food her whole life.
"The Lord spoke to me about it," said Moorer. "They said nobody will ever come down there. But I proved them wrong."
After a lifetime of southern cooking, Moorer decided to turn up the heat 15 years ago, when she opened Grandmother's House on Old Highway 431.
"This was my grandfather and grandmother's home," said Moorer. "We always called it grandmother's house. (We) never did call it papa's house, it was always grandmother's house."
Just like the song goes, "over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house we go," Moorer draws a crowd from all over North Alabama.
She says the restaurant draws a niche crowd. Most of her customers are people used to southern cooking and those who may miss their own grandmother's recipes.
"(My customers are) usually people about my age who are used to eating the way grandmother cooked," Moorer said with a laugh.
The menu is filled with the staples: meatloaf, pot road, mac & cheese, chicken tenders, the list goes on and one. Chances are, if you at it as a kid in the south, Moorer probably serves it. The menu rotates so each day is different.
At just shy of 80-years-old, Moorer is still going strong. Just eight years ago, she appeared on Food Network's TV show "Chopped."
"It was the chance of a lifetime," Moorer said.
Now, Moorer focuses full-time on her family and serving her beloved customers.
"You never know with the economy being the way it is what's going to happen so we just take it one day at a time," said Moorer.
By the way, the Grandmother's House logo isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It's patented! And you can consider grandmother's recipes to be patented, too.
Grandmother's House is only open for lunch Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, the restaurant serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is located at 3980 Old Highway 431 in Owens Cross Roads.
