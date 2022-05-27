Alabama Original: Dawson Distillery

There is a legal way to make moonshine and one North Alabama couple has it perfected.
They're tucked away in rural Leighton, over the river and through the wood. It's there you will find the spring that is mighty good.
Moonshiners Billy and Joanna Dawson opened Northwest Alabama's first legal distillery in 2017: Dawson Distillery.
The operation wasn't always on the books, though. Back in the day, Billy would bootleg with his family.
"When we got to the still he would start drinking the still beer," Billy said. "In the process, he would get a little bit wobbly and have to start directing me on how to do it and what do do. It had to be hid."
The key to the booze is one particular spring, one that the Dawson family has used for years.
"I had seen that spring was still running and I sure hated to see that water running off the mountain with nobody doing anything with it," Billy said.
That spring water is the start of the two hundred gallons a week the couple is capable of producing. There are twenty flavors available, too.
Most customers react the same way, "Oh my gosh, this is so good, it's so smooth," Joanna said impersonating a first-time moonshine-drinker.
Customers can come to Dawson Distillery Monday through Friday to get their fix. Billy and Joanna hope to grow the business even bigger by doing large events and tastings on the weekends.
No matter how big the business gets, the source will always stay the same.
"It's made in Alabama and the only place you're going to get it is on LaGrange mountain in Alabama!" Billy said.
