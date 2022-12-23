Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news.
Perhaps most memorable of them all is the predecessor to 'Alabama Originals:' Country Rover Jamie Cooper.
"Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said.
The veteran WAAY 31 feature reporter worked at the station from 1975 to 1992.
In that time, Cooper did stories about dogs chewing on exhaust pipes, a man who can make chainsaw noises with his mouth and even wrestled a bear on live TV.
"You would be amazed to this day how many people remember that dang bear wrestling," Cooper said.
Cooper's wide-eyed approach to storytelling opened the door to all sorts of fun TV moments.
"Country Rover is just letting people be themselves," Cooper said. "People don't do that anymore."
Hired at WAAY by Eric Eisgrau (who still works at WAAY after 54 years), Cooper hit the ground running doing features. In all, he told about 800 stories by the time he left the station 17 years later.
"People remember them, they relate to them," Cooper said. "They're heartfelt. People really enjoy that type of stuff. More stories about regular, everyday people."
That's what set Cooper apart. In the TV world of stiff news anchors in suits and dresses, Cooper was a regular Joe telling the stories of regular Joes.
To this day, most of North Alabama remembers Cooper and the Country Rover. It's not uncommon for him to be recognized during a simple trip to the supermarket or into town, 30 years after leaving WAAY.
Country Rover even served as inspiration for an Alabama Original or two.
Stories like Samson the Monster Truck created by Don Maples were first told by Cooper in 1982. Scottsboro staple Unclaimed Baggage was paid a visit by Cooper back in 1986.
Nowadays, Cooper is very involved in the Limestone County community with his wife Gloria. They live on Lake Ida in Athens.
"The way I want people to remember me when I'm long gone and gone upstairs is just to say that he was like the guy next door," Cooper said. "People liked him, he was easy to get along with and he spoke his mind for what he believed in."
To see all of Luke's past "Alabama Originals," click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email newsroom@waaytv.com.