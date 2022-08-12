Alabama Original: Broadcast legend Michael St. John inducted into ABA Hall of Fame

Michael St. John credits the start of his 53-year broadcast career to a spot many North Alabamians drive by on a daily basis.
It's a spot where many of you have stopped over the years.
"I was a sack boy for one day and then they put me behind the cash register," St. John said.
Like most teenagers, St. John got a high school job to pick up a little extra spending cash. At age 15, he was hired at Bruno's Supermarket on the corner of University Drive and Memorial Parkway.
Like any job, after awhile on the cash register, the boss added on some extra responsibility.
For St. John, it was announcing the sales on the store intercom. From everything like savings on sardines to cuts in cabbage costs, if St. John stepped up to the mic, shoppers knew they were going to save some cash.
One day in the 1960s, St. John was in the right place at the right time. Former WAAY Radio and WAAY-TV owner M.D. Smith III was grocery shopping and heard St. John's announcement. Hearing potential, he offered St. John a part-time job at WAAY Radio.
"Mr. Smith and WAAY Radio, they all allowed me to - when I came home from spring break or Christmas break or summer - to fill in and make a little money."
After a long career on the air doing everything from news to pro-wrestling, St. John turned his focus to radio ownership.
In 1997, he bought Arab-based FUN Radio Group.
There's five sets of call letters covering eight counties reaching 350,000 folks in the Tennessee Valley.
FUN Media Group stations include:
WAFN-FM 92.7 Arab/Huntsville
WRAB 1380-AM and 107.1-FM Arab
WAFN-AM and 1310-AM Priceville
W285EN-FM Priceville-Decatur-Madison
WTNK 1090-AM; 93.5-FM & 93.9-FM Hartsville/Lebanon/Gallatin, TN
FUN Radio is true local radio, which means a big investment in the community. For St. John, that means giving back to kids.
"I love to go to a career day," St. John said. "One thing that we as being broadcasters today have to get through to the young people is that this is a great career and this is a great life."
Whether it's encouraging kids to pursue careers in broadcasting or covering high school football games, St. John has a real passion to help kids in this area.
Now, he asks kids the same question Smith III asked him, "have you thought about a career in radio?"
That passion recently earned him a spot in a place every Alabama broadcaster wants to be: The Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. St. John describes when he got the call.
"And she said 'you have been elected to join the Alabama Hall of Fame - the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame' and I just lost it. I had tears in my soup."
The inductees this year are:
Bill Brennan
Cyril Brennan
Dan Brennan
Michael St. John
"Tall Paul" White
St. John is the only living inductee. He calls it an honor.
