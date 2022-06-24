Alabama Original: Blind seamstress inspires others

On the map, McGee Town, Alabama lays small and flat.
But, there's nothing small about 89-year-old Aileen Robinson's kind heart and nothing flat about the mountain of material piled high in her sewing room.
Hunched over her sewing machine for six to eight hours a day, Robinson makes lots and lots of aprons. To be exact, 1,261 aprons.
"I see people in town, total strangers, if they're nice to me in the store or doctor's office I'll ask them if they'd like to have an apron and they say 'sure!" Robinson explained. "It's something you don't really buy for yourself."
Robinson started sewing right out of high school and quickly moved on to monograming. She monogramed for years in her free time and eventually retired from her day job.
That retirement officially turned her sewing room into her full-time office.
"I'm so happy when I'm in this room," Robinson said.
That joy keeps her going, despite one big obstacle.
"I had so many plans to do stuff when I retired with my monogram machine, but then I couldn't see what I had drawn," Robinson said. "It was very upsetting."
Robinson is legally blind.
"(Everything) looks real dim," Robinson said. "I can't see your face, everything looks like it's just before dark."
Robinson can't drive or read. She can make out objects and people no problem. Fine-tune details are what give her the most trouble, which can make sewing a little more challenging than normal.
"All of this has to be done by feel because I can't see the needle," Robinson said while sewing an apron.
She lost most of her vision about five years ago, but that didn't stop her. She quickly transitioned to sewing aprons because it's OK if they don't come out perfect.
"If it's not real straight seams, it's OK," Robinson said. "I love to see the smile on somebody's face when I give them an apron."
When trouble comes triumph as Robinson's aprons go from little old McGee Town to the world.
"It's a lot more fun to give than it is to get something," Robinson said.
So far, Robinson's aprons have made it to 42 states across the country. Even the governor of South Dakota has one!
Robinson has one promise: if you stop by her house, you're guaranteed to leave with a free apron.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.