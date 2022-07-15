Alabama Original: Bama Bucks

Sardis City doesn't have much to it...except for Bama Bucks.
The restaurant/petting zoo combination has made a name for itself in northeast Alabama.
Enjoy dinner with a view while eating from the wild-game inspired menu while exotic animals approach the the restaurant (and maybe sometimes - your table!)
"I can bring my grandson and we can pet the animals," teacher Mary Waterhouse of Asbury said. "I can also bring my whole family so we can eat a nice dinner."
The concept started 25 years ago when owner Terry Turk and his wife opened a small deer farm.
"We kind of got caught up with an obsession of animals," Turk said.
Now, the farm is home to more than 300 exotic animals: everything from black bears, to an ostrich, to kangaroos to camels.
"You can see a wildebeest, I mean, where are you going to see that," joked regular customer Bob Collins of Rainbow City.
Turk says his business has become a destination.
"We got a lot of people who drive three to five hours to come to the restaurant," Turk said. "On Thursday night we get a lot of locals and we get a lot of locals on Friday's around lunch but outside of that it's mostly travelers coming in."
It's no doubt a quirky concept, putting a quiet place on the map.
