 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama Original: Bama Bucks

  • 0
Luke with baby kangaroo at Bama Bucks

WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz with a 1.5 week old kangaroo named Whiskey at Bama Bucks in Sardis City.

Sardis City doesn't have much to it...except for Bama Bucks.

The restaurant/petting zoo combination has made a name for itself in northeast Alabama.

Enjoy dinner with a view while eating from the wild-game inspired menu while exotic animals approach the the restaurant (and maybe sometimes - your table!)

"I can bring my grandson and we can pet the animals," teacher Mary Waterhouse of Asbury said. "I can also bring my whole family so we can eat a nice dinner."

The concept started 25 years ago when owner Terry Turk and his wife opened a small deer farm.

"We kind of got caught up with an obsession of animals," Turk said.

Now, the farm is home to more than 300 exotic animals: everything from black bears, to an ostrich, to kangaroos to camels.

"You can see a wildebeest, I mean, where are you going to see that," joked regular customer Bob Collins of Rainbow City.

Turk says his business has become a destination.

"We got a lot of people who drive three to five hours to come to the restaurant," Turk said. "On Thursday night we get a lot of locals and we get a lot of locals on Friday's around lunch but outside of that it's mostly travelers coming in."

It's no doubt a quirky concept, putting a quiet place on the map.

Alabama Original Logo

Alabama Original Logo

To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.

If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you